RGV Brands Chandrababu A Bad Actor, Tells Him Woman Are Not Dumb

RGV is known for his controversial comments on celebrities and current affairs. He is always the first to respond to any trending issue—be it national or international. As we all know, RGV is quite interested in AP politics. RGV's "Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu" movie has made him a controversial figure in Andhra Pradesh. Following the good response to the movie, RGV seems to have developed more interest in politics and began making films with political backdrop.

And now, his Instagram posts about Chandra Babu's break down during a press conference in Amaravati have gone viral. Even those who missed watching the viral video are now rushing to take a look at it. In his Insta post, RGV even used Chandra Babu's crying video to promote his "Missing" film. "The #nccbn8 just watched RGV MISSING trailer. Thank u for ur reaction sir".

Later, he posted, " It’s a shame that this man cried like a woman on International Men's Day and women will laugh in exact opposite reaction to his intention of making them cry with his ultra bad acting in his grand plan of getting their sympathy vote .. ..Hey @ncbn.official WOMEN ARE NOT THAT DUMB".

Check out RGV's posts: