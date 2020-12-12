RGUKT CET 2020 Results: Where To Check

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies announced the results of RGUKT Common Entrance Test (CET) today (12th December 2020). Candidates who cleared the entrance test can get admission into 6 years of integrated B.Tech program (2 years PUC + 4-year B.Tech).

Click here for the results:

https://www.sakshieducation.com/Results2020/Andhra-Pradesh/RGUKTCET/2020...

Enter 10 digit hall ticket number and then click on Submit button.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has conducted AP IIIT Entrance Exam 5th December 2020. A total of 88,972 have applied for the exam whereas nearly 85,000 students have attended the test. The process of counselling may start on or after December 15, 2020. RGUKT officials will release a separate notification regarding rank wise counselling schedule