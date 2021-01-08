Rewind: YS Jagan's Historic Praja Sankalpa Yatra

Amaravati: It was two years back on January 9 2019 that the historic Praja Sankalpa Yatra of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has culminated at Ichchpuram logging 3,468 km.

The Padayatra that changed the dynamics of Andhra Pradesh politics will be remembered for its mass contact programme that had touched many hearts and was instrumental in drafting of manifesto to make Andhra Pradesh a welfare State.

Praja Sankalpa Yatra, began from YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya on November 6, 2017, and went through 134 Assembly segments, 2516 villages across 13 districts of the state in a space of 341days.

Milestones

500 KM - Gotturu in Dharmavaram, Anantapur (Dec 16th, 2017)

1000 KM - Saidapuram in Venkatagiri, Nellore (Jan 29th, 2018)

1500 KM - Mulukuduru in Ponnuru, Guntur (Mar 14th, 2018)

2000 KM - Venkatapuram in Eluru, West Godavari (May 14th, 2018)

2500 KM - Pasalapudi in Ramachandrapuram, East Godavari (July 8th, 2018)

3000KM- Desapatrunipalem in Vizianagaram (September 24th , 2018)

3500KM- RaviValasa in Tekkali, Srikakulam(December 22nd 2018)

3648KM- Ichapuram, Srikakulam (January 9, 2019).

Number of days: 341

Villages covered: 2,516

Constituencies: 134

Public meetings addressed: 124

Community meetings: 55.

The impact was so powerful that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy steered the Party to resounding victory in 2019 elections winning 151 of the 175 Assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.