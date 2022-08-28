Revolt Against TDP In AP Has Started With The BCs In Kuppam: Jogi Ramesh

TADEPALLI: The revolt against the Opposition Telugu Desam Party has started in Andhra Pradesh, declared, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh. Speaking to the media on Sunday from the Party Office, Jogi Ramesh said that the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu would not be able to move around the State freely anymore.

Jogi Ramesh said that the revolt by the people had started from Chandrababu’s home turf Kuppam which is proof, that the Backward Castes are the ones to have first raised arms against him.

The people of the State are getting ready to remove Chandrababu Naidu and his TDP party from the grass root level. People are now questioning how will Chandrababu Naidu face them and come again to Kuppam.

