TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board (TTD) is reviving Kalyanamasthu- a mass marriage scheme for poor families, which was stalled for a decade. As part of this scheme, the bride will be a given a two gram 'thalibottu'.The weight was increased from one gram to two grams and it is reported that the TTD board will use the 20,000 'thalis' which are there in its treasury. The TTD Board pundits have also set three auspicious dates for the marriages, which will be held on May 28, October 30, and November 17 of 2021, across the country.

The TTD Kalyanamasthu welfare program was launched in 2007 on the instructions of the then chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, to allow poor Hindus to marry in the presence of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Kalyanamasthu was conducted in six phases from 2007 to 2011 and was stalled thereafter.

YV Subba Reddy has decided to resume the scheme after taking over as TTD chairman progamme and during the Board meeting asked the TTD priests to fix auspicious dates for it.

Kalyanamastu programme is meant for poor families, which cannot afford marriage expenses of their children. Apart from the free thalibottu for the bride and the marriage, TTD also feeds 50 relatives of the family for free who come for the wedding, apart from darshan of the Lord.

As part of the TTD tradition, the pundits handed over Lagna Patrika to TTD EO Jawahar Reddy which were placed at the feet of Lord Venkateswara for divine blessings last month.

Click Here For More Details: https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/#/vedikaGuidelines