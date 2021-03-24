AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on CLAP (Clean Andhra Pradesh), infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies and prioritised projects in Visakhapatnam at camp office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said to pay special attention to keeping the state clean and to take measures for collection of garbage from time to time. He said the garbage would be collected from door to door and the Government has procured 8,000 automatic trucks allocating two trucks to each ward and added that these trucks will be launched on July 8. He said GPS and Camera should be installed in every garbage collection Truck and to set up dustbins at the end of each street. He said to take steps for processing of dry and wet garbage and treatment plants should be set up for treating sewage water and added to focus on sanitation and hygiene in rural areas.

Reviewing the development of infrastructure facilities in YSR Jagananna colonies, the Chief Minister said quality is very important in all the works in the colonies. A preliminary estimate of Rs 30,691 crore will be spent on roads, underground drains, drinking water supply, electricity and sanitation in Jagananna Colonies. It is estimated to cost Rs 33,406 crore including social infrastructure.

Reviewing on prioritised projects in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister directed the officials to start the works of Bhogapuram Airport, Beach Corridor Project, diversion of Godavari waters from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam through pipeline project immediately and added to focus on Metro project after these projects.

Discussions were held on expansion of existing beach road from Visakhapatnam to Bheemili and construction of beach road from Bheemili to Bhogapuram. The Chief Minister said to complete the land acquisition for construction of the road. The Officials said the preliminary estimate for the road from Bheemili to Bhogapuram, including land acquisition, would be around Rs 1,167 crore. The Chief Minister said to consider the Beech Corridor Project as first prioritised project and start the works on war footing. He said to focus on construction of Bhogapuram airport.

Reviewing the diversion of Godavari water to Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister said to consider this pipeline project as a prioritised project. An action plan is being prepared to meet the water needs of the city for next 30 years.

Reviewing on Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, the officials said DPR is prepared for Metro connectivity from Vizag Steel Plant gate to Bhogapuram covering 76.9 kilometer stretch with 53 stations. Proposals also laid for a 60.2 kilometer Tram corridor. It's total 137.1kilometer corridor including Metro and Tram. It is estimated that Rs 14,000 crore would cost for construction of Metro and Rs 6,000 crore for Tram services. A total Rs 20,000 crore would cost for Metro and Tram services. The Chief Minister stressed for best designs in the design of construction of Metro and Tram and said these projects should bring beauty to the city.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Nilam Sawhney, Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargav, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Srilakshmi, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain , Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Finance Special Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, APSHCL MD Narayana Bharat Gupta, Visakha Metro Rail Corporation MD N P Rama Krishna Reddy, Swachha Andhra Corporation MD P Sampath Kumar and other officials were present.