Revenge Killing: Anantapur Police Foil Murder Plan, Six Held

Anantapur police arrested six conspirators who sketched a plan which was a part of revenge killing involving two rival groups. Police also seized 23 country bombs.The accused have been identified as E Rajasekhar (25), D Ramachandra (50), G Lingaraju (30), V Hari (27), V Nagesh (39)

Going into details, District SP B Satya Yesubabu said that they have arrested six persons who hatched a conspiracy to kill two important members of their rival gang. It is said that a woman named Mutyalamma was the person behind the murder plan and she was absconding.

Police arrested three persons, Rajasekhar, Devarakonda Ramachandra and Lingaraju who were close aides of Mutyalamma. They hatched a plan to kill Erikala Chandrasekhar and Erikala Gangadhar

Erikala Gopal, a resident of Kanaganapalli Mandal, Waradi Kottala was brutally murdered in 2010. According to the reports Gopal was killed as he had an extramarital affair. Erikala Chandrasekhar and Erikala Gangadhar have been the prime accused in the case. Nine years after the murder of Gopal, in 2019, Erikala Durgappa was killed in a landmine blast in Kambadur mandal of Anantapur district. Chandrasekhar and Gangadhar were the main accused in the case.

Erikala Rajasekhar wanted to take revenge on Chandrasekhar and Gangadhar who killed their close relatives Gopal and Durgappa. Rajasekhar, along with his mother Muthyalamma and uncle Devarakonda Ramachandra hatched the plot. They discussed with Vadde Hari and prepared country bombs. The raw materials required for the preparation of country bombs were arranged by Vadde Nagesh and V Nagesh. They prepared country bombs in the garden of Golla Lingaraju on the outskirts of Tippepalli.

However, Police got the information and arrested the gang on the suspicion of plotting murder. Anantapur CCS DSP Mahabub Basha, Kalyanadurg Rural CI Shivshankar Naik, Kambadur SI Rajesh, CCS CIs Wahid Basha, Yugandhar Babu arrested the accused on the outskirts of Tippepalli village in Kambadur zone.