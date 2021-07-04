Revanth Reddy, Andhra Jyothi MD Worry About Lokesh

A video of Andhra Jyothi MD Vemuri Radha Krishna and TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy worrying about Chandrababu Naidu's son, Lokesh went viral. On Saturday, Revanth Reddy met Radha Krishna and had a chit chat. In the conversation, they spoke about Nara Lokesh. Radha Krishna said that he worked hard for Lokesh. TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy said to Radha Krishna that Lokesh should work from the ground level. Radha Krishna said that the media in Telangana is under the control of KCR whereas ABN and TV 5 are trying to focus on Lokesh.

Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy was appointed as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President by the High Command. He is going to take charge on July 7th. Revanth Reddy said that his goal was to dethrone KCR and is sketching out strategies to resurrect the status of Congress party in Telangana. He said that he would take a padayatra soon in the Telangana state.