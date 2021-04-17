Retired APSRTC Staff To Get Pending Salaries, Arrears

The ruling YSRCP government always strives for the welfare of the people. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has now ordered RTC officials to pay salaries, arrears to the RTC employees retired between 2017-19.

The then Chandrababu government did not pay salaries and retirement benefits to RTC employees who retired between 2017–19. The RTC officials earlier paid the amount in two instalments in February this year, and have also decided to pay the next two installments by the end of this month. RTC MD RP Thakur, on Friday, issued orders to clear all the payments. This decision would benefit 5,027 retired RTC employees who have been waiting for arrears for four years.

The TDP government did not pay salaries, arrears, earned leaves, and gratuity to 5,027 RTC employees who had retired in between 2017-19. Under the directions of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the process of payment of arrears will be undertaken on the basis of seniority. A total of 1,653 employees retired between April 1, 2017, and September 30, 2017, and they have been paid Rs 33.77 crore on February 27, 2021.

A total of Rs 28.65 crore was paid on March 25, 2021, to 1,069 employees who had retired between October 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018. RTC MD RP Thakur on Friday said that the remaining amount will be paid on the 27th and 30th of this month. A total of Rs 55.53 crore will be paid to 1,643 employees who had retired between April 1, 2018, and September 30, 2018, on 27th April 2021.

RTC MD RP Thakur said that the state government is committed to the welfare of RTC employees. It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy merged RTC with the government. He ordered immediate payment of arrears to the retired employees. The RTC will pay a total of Rs 146.04 crore in four installments to all the employees by the end of this month.