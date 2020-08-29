Rethink In BJP Over Relation With Pawan Kalyan?

The AP BJP is worried that all its big plans for Jana Sena chief might come to a naught. Given the maverick ways of Pawan Kalyan, there is a serious rethink in the party over whether the Pawan Kalyan experiment is worth it.

The AP is poised for local body election early next year and that would be followed by elections to the graduate and teachers constituencies in the council. The BJP wants to make its presence felt in the state and for this, it has roped in Pawan Kalyan and his Jana Sena.

However, Pawan Kalyan these days is completely cut off from political activity. He is not activating his cadre. Nor is he holding even online meets. The Jana Sena now has no programme or organizational task.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is busy with two film projects and if reports are right, he has accepted few more film offers. All these will keep him busy for the coming many more months. This only means that he would not be available for as many months for political activity.

As a result, there are serious doubts about whether the Pawan gamble is a risk worth taking. Several BJP leaders are already beginning to raise questions about Pawan Kalyan’s utility for the BJP.