LOK SABHA: YSRCP MP from Machilipatnam Vallabhaneni Balashowry sought the restoration of the two trains which go to Tirupati from Machilipatnama via Dhramavaram, in the Lok Sabha today. Raising the issue on Friday under Rule 377 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha in Parliament the YSRCP MP said that the Railway Board had canceled train numbers 17245 & 17246 from Machilipatnam via Tirupati towards Dharmavaram.

The trains have been running since 2007 as per the demand of the people of the Machilipatnam area and since then the train has been catering to the needs of the people and devotees of Machilipatnam and the surrounding areas, the YSRCP MP explained.

At present, an express train plies from Narsapuram to Dharmavaram via Tirupati, picking up passengers from Machilipatnam at Gudivada and taking them to Dharmavaram via Tirupati. A passenger train is being run from Machilipatnam to Gudivada to connect to this train. As a result, passengers going to Tirupati, especially the elderly, pregnant women, and mothers with small children, are facing a lot of difficulties and have to carry their luggage and switch to another train which is causing grave inconvenience to the public he said.

The MP sought the Railways Minister's directions to immediately resume the Dharmavaram Express train Nos. 17245 & 17246 from Machilipatnam.

