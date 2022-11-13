Restart Hajj Embarkation Point at Vijayawada Airport: AP Hajj Committee to Smriti Irani

Amaravati: The Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Hajj Committee Badwel Sheikh Gausul Azam has requested the Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani to re-declare Vijayawada (Gannavaram) International Airport as an embarkation point for Hajj pilgrims.

The Ministry of Union Minority Affairs organised a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday which was attended by the Chairmen of officials of Hajj Committees of all states. Participating in the event, Azam said since the international flights from Vijayawada airport have resumed, it would be more appropriate if Hajj pilgrims are allowed to board the pilgrimage flights from the city airport.

Azam highlighted the accommodation issues being faced by the Hajj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh and urged the Union Minister to allow the State Hajj Committee to visit the holy cities Mecca and Madinah in Saudi Arabia one month before to resolve the pilgrims issues. AP Hajj Committee members Ishaq Basha and State Haj Committee Special Officer Abdul Qadir also attended the meeting.

