Resolve to Fight Till Andhra Gets Special Category Status: YSRCP MP in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V Vijayasai Reddy said the Parliament passed the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Bill with the doors closed.

Participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address on January 31, Vijayasai Reddy said during the bifurcation of United Andhra Pradesh, injustice was done to Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP MP asserted that when Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, the state was promised Special Category Status (SCS) by the then Central government. However, the current BJP-led government has reneged on the promise.

Vijayasai Reddy said former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was in the opposition then, had demanded Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years and the Congress also agreed to it. He said the governments change but the next government should now fulfil the promises made to the people of state.

The YSR Congress Party leader blamed both the Congress and BJP governments for the injustice meted out to the Telugu state. He said people of the state remember the broken promises and hence rejected both the parties.

“The people of the state have given a befitting reply to both the parties in the subsequent elections. The Congress is completely wiped out in the state and the BJP is struggling to find ground in the state. The BJP is saying it is a closed chapter now. But, our fight will continue till the special category status is granted,” Vijayasai Reddy said.

The YSRCP MP further said having three capitals is part of a decentralised development plan and it’s at state’s discretion. He said the 3-capitals plan is to ensure equitable development of all regions.

“The central government and the judiciary have no competence to stop the state government from forming the 3 capitals in the state. Formation of capital is a state subject and it is the state’s discretionary power to decide which city qualifies to be a capital city,” YSRCP MP added.

Also Read: Polavaram Hydro Electric Project to be Completed in Jan 2026: Centre

