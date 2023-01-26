Republic Day 2023: Andhra Pradesh Governor Hoists National Flag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) on January 26th. He was joined by AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. The Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan unfurled the national flag.



The tableaux that have been exhibited during the Republic Day celebrations at IGMC stadium showcase the development and welfare schemes implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government.

