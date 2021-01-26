Andhra Pradesh police personnel will receive 18 medals on Republic Day. According to the list released by the Union ministry of Home Affairs, AP police won 15 police medals for meritorious service, one presidential medal for distinguished service and two police medals for gallantry.

Assistant reserve sub-inspector Mathurthi Srinivasa Rao, currently posted with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Vijayawada, is the sole winner of President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service from AP this year.

Gongati Girish Kumar and Kudupudi Hari Krishna bagged the Police Medal for Gallantry police.

Along with them 15 police officers including one deputy superintendent of police, one superintendent of police, two sub-inspectors, five assistant sub-inspectors, two head constables and inspector received police medals.

PhD Ramakrishna (Special Enforcement Bureau Director, Vijayawada),

Mallur Kuppuswamy Radhakrishna (Additional SP, Kurnool), Ravela Vijayapal (Additional SP, CID),

Ganta Venkataramanamoorthy (Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Nandigama),

Sadashivuni Varadaraju (Vigilence SP,Eluru),

Alapati Venkateswara Rao (Assistant Reserve Reserve Sub-Inspector, APSP 6th Battalion, Mangalagiri),

Namburu Narayana Murthy (JR Puram Outpost SI, Srikakulam),

Jonnala Viswanatham (Intelligence ASI, Vijayawada),

Soma Srinivasulu (ACB SI, Tirupati),

Yendluru Syamasundaram (Police Training College, Kalyani Dam),

Jammalamadugu Noor Ahmed Basha (ASI, One Town, Madanapalle),

Errabolu Nageswara Reddy (Armed Reserve Head Constable, Home Guard Unit, Vijayawada),

Madiya Janardhan (Head Constable, Octopus),

Dachuru Suresh Babu ( ASI, Special Branch, Nellore),

Yenni Sashibhushan Rao (Reserve SI, APSP 5th Battalion, Vizianagaram)

Dr. G. Ramgopal Naik, an officer from Guntur district, who is also the Traffic DCP in the Delhi Police, was also awarded the Police Bravery Medal.

AP officers serving in other posts

The awards were also presented to several officers serving in other forces related to the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Satish Kumar (Commandant, CRPF 42nd Battalion, Rajahmundry),

Adigarla Lakshmana Murthy (Assistant Sub-Inspector, Vizag Steel Project Unit, CISF),

Luv Kumar (Second In Command, 10th Battalion, Guntur, NDR Police)

M. Arun Kumar (Chief Warder, AP) and

Arigela Ratnaraju (Head Warder, AP) working in the Department of Prisons received the Outstanding Service Awards for correctional measures of prisoner's behaviours.

Five IPS officers of Andhra Pradesh cadre were awarded Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak (medals) for the year 2020 which is instituted by Union Ministry of Home Affairs to recognise exceptional services of officers in counter-insurgency and internal security operations in Naxal-affected areas

The five officers are DIG (Technical) G Pala Raju,

Anantapur Range DIG Kanti Rana Tata,

DIG (L&O) Rajasekhar Babu,

Nellore SP Bhaskar Bhushan and

Guntur SP Vishal Gunni.