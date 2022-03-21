Repatriated Andhra Students Thank AP CM YS Jagan

A representative group of Andhra students, who were evacuated from the war-torn Ukraine, met the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Assembly Chamber in Amaravati on Monday and expressed their gratitude to the CM and government machinery for answering their distress call. The students conveyed their thanks to the YS Jagan government for helping them in their repatriation.

It may be noted here the AP government had formed a Task Force Committee for evacuation of students and made Principal secretary M.T. Krishna Babu its chairperson. The Task Force Committee had sent four officers to European countries Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia to coordinate with the Indian Missions to airlift the Andhra students who had crossed over from the war-hit Ukraine to its neighbouring countries.

The state government had also set up kiosks at the Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Chennai airports to arrange for their onward journey until they reach their homes safely.