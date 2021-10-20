Renigunta: TDP Leaders' Atrocities Against YSRCP Activists Continue

TDP leaders attacked YSRCP activists at Renigunta of Chittoor district on Tuesday. A couple of ward members and three women were injured when the car belonging to the TDP constituency in-charge, Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, rammed into them.

TDP leaders, under the supervision of Srikalahasti constituency in charge, Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, and party Tirupati parliamentary president, Narasimha Yadav conducted a rally from the NTR statue in Renigunta to the Ambedkar statue, to protest against the hike in electricity charges.

During the rally, TDP leaders made unparliamentary comments against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Even though YSRCP leaders asked TDP leaders not to make such comments, they continued and even hurled stones at them.