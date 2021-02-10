Release First Tranche Of Rythu Bharosa in May: AP CM YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on agricultural activities and instructed the officials to ensure that various laws brought for the benefit of farmers are not adhered to.

During a review meeting held at camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said officials are directed to take steps to support farmers and ensure they are not cheated and also to plan on setting up special police stations for farmers. He said the police department should coordinate with Agricultural department in this regard. He said awareness should be created among tenant farmers under Polambadi program on cultivator rights Acts and also that they won't have any problem with Crop cultivator rights card and the posters with this information should be displayed in RBKs.

The Chief Minister said hoardings should be placed at RBKs, Village clinics and Village Secretariats with details of services being provided under them so that awareness will be created among people on it. He said to take steps on setting up of insurance company on behalf of the government for crop insurance and a special officer should be appointed for it.

He said to take steps for the payment of insurance money for Kharif 2020–21. He also directed to release the first tranche of Rytu Bharosa Scheme in May. He siad special focus should be laid on organic farming and the crops should be purchased under RBKs and added that regular monitoring should be done on the same. The message that, millers should come directly to RBKs to buy the crop, should be strongly conveyed. He reviewed on AP Amul Project and setting up of Aqua hubs. He also reviewed fund pooling and setting up of Multi purpose facility centers.

The Chief Minister also reviewed on Janatha Bazars and proposals were laid to setup them in an area of 500 sqft to 5000 sqft. It is decided to set up Janata Bazaars for a population of 5,000 in first phase and buildings should be constructed for them. The Chief Minister said quality items should be available in Janata Bazaars at lower prices than in the outside market. He said farmers should get minimum support price for their items and the same should be made available to consumers at lower prices benefitting both farmers and consumers.

Agriculture Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Agriculture Department Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Marketing and Co-operation Department Special Secretary Y Madhusudanreddy, Agriculture Marketing Commissioner PS Pradyumna, AP DDC MD Ahmad babu and others were present.