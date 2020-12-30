Relative Kills Guntur Man Over Land Dispute

Jampani Nageswara Rao was brutally killed by his close relative. The incident took place in Granthasiri village in Atchampet mandal of Guntur district on Tuesday midnight. It is said that the accused killed the deceased following a clash over a land dispute. According to the reports, the dead body of Jampani Nageswara Rao was kept in a room and the accused fled the spot.

Jampani Nageswara Rao belongs to Pamidipadu village in Narasaraopet mandal and fifteen years ago, he shifted to Granthasiri village. He had a vegetable business. A few days ago, Kilari Nageswara Rao asked Jampani Nageswara Rao to vacate the place where he was living. However, Jampani Nageswara Rao refused to vacate. Both of them were involved in a heated argument and Kilari Nageswara Rao killed Jampani Nageswara Rao. Police filed a case and the investigation is going on.