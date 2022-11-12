Relationship With the Centre is Above Politics, Asserts YS Jagan

Visakhapatnam: Addressing a mammoth public meeting at the Andhra University Grounds here on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that their relationship with the centre is above politics. Seeking the centre's cooperation, YS Jagan stressed that they have no agenda other than the state's development.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan also thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for over Rs 10,000 crore worth development programmes in Visakhapatnam.

