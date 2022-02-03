AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of works in the Education Department and said all the reforms in line with the New Education Policy(NEP) should be implemented by next academic year.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure Teacher – Students ratio is maintained in schools and said there should be subject-wise teachers. He said more than 22,000 teachers will get promotions due to schools being set up under the NEP and added that they should be promoted from SGT to School Assistants and appropriate steps should be taken to improve their capabilities. He instructed the officials to complete promotions and transfers and implement the reforms by June.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to change two schools into junior colleges in each mandal and said one junior college would be for co-education and another for girls. He said all the recommendations given by SERT should be implemented. He gave the green signal for changing the name of Mandal Resource Center to Mandal Education Officer's Office and giving drawing powers directly to the MEO. He approved the SERT recommendation of handing over educational activities to MEO and gave nod for recruitment of MEP posts. He has approved to implement SERT recommendations of having real time data rather than various apps without duplication, taking online attendance and also entering the students marks online. He has approved to implement SERT recommendations of not using teachers for non-academic works and headmasters organizing one meeting in a month.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take immediate action on redressal of complaints from schools and also focus on lack of facilities and repair of infrastructure and other issues. He said to focus on maintenance of schools, facilities related to toilets, and drinking water. He directed the officials to start second phase of Nadu Nedu works very soon. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they would start the second phase of Nadu Nedu works on February 15 and complete them by September. The State government has set up a toll-free number 14417 to report any problems related to Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, toilet maintenance, Gorumudda, and maintenance of schools and the Chief Minister said it should work effectively.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide dictionaries to new students in schools and teach them every day one word and its usage and said to make it a part of the curriculum. He instructed the officials to focus on Digital learning for 8th, 9th and 10th classes and see if it can be taught as a subject.

The officials detailed the Chief Minister on the six types of schools that were newly classified according to NEP and the staff in those schools. They said they have ensured to keep a high school within 3 km and mapping is done following these guidelines. They said a State level awareness workshop was conducted for all stakeholders and they will also be conducted at the district level soon. The officials said it is completely false that schools are being shut down due to NEP and they have been merging the classes and not schools and asserted that there would be no closure of schools.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, School Education Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A R Anuradha, and other officials were present.

