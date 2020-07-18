AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has directed Vice-Chancellors of universities to follow COVID-19 protocol prescribed by UGC to conduct examinations for the final year UG and PG students in the state. The governor on Friday, July 17 held a videoconference with vice-chancellors and other administrators of 20 state universities.

Addressing the vice-chancellors, he said that the institutions must redesign the curriculum for online classes to overcome the present COVID-19 challenges.

In the conference, the vice-chancellors said that they were fully prepared to conduct examinations for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students according to the guidelines of UGC by following COVID-19 protocols.

APSCHE chairman K Hemachandra Reddy, secretary to governor Mukesh Kumar Meena and special commissioner (collegiate education) MM Naik also participated in the conference.

Meanwhile, the state government has handed over the responsibility to the universities to conduct the examinations. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has clarified that UG and PG final year examinations would be conducted in the state as per UGC guidelines by September.

The UGC and Human Resource and Development (HRD) ministry has clarified that examinations should be conducted in view of employment opportunities and other aspects of the students.