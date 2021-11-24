Redesign Annamayya Project As Per Current Inflow: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Annamayya project should be designed to release 2.85 lakh cusecs of water, instead of 2.17 lakh cusecs. He said the project received an inflow of 3.25 lakh cusecs of floodwater triggering a breach of the project. He said a report was submitted in 2017 regarding Annamayya Project to improve the quality of the dam and it was neglected by the then previous government.

He said the discharge capacity of the Pincha project was 58,000 cusecs while the project received an inflow of 1.38 lakh cusecs of floodwater. He instructed the officials to take measures anticipating similar floods in the future and asked them to redesign the Annamayya Project considering the current inflows. The Chief Minister instructed the officials not to lose confidence due to political criticism and determine to provide services to the victims.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on the safety of irrigation projects in 13 districts. He asked them to refer to the reports submitted by the previous governments on the safety of the dams and prepare new reports considering data related to current water discharge capacity and maximum flood flow estimates. He said the incidents like the Annamayya project breach should not happen in the future and directed the officials to take all necessary measures in this regard.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to be vigilant in the wake of heavy rains forecast in Nellore and Prakasam districts from November 26 for four days and make necessary preparations.