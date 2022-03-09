Record Statement of Accused Before Remand, AP HC To Magistrates

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday stated that magistrates have to record the statement of an accused, before sending them to judicial remand and also mention the reason for sending them to remand.

Delivering the verdict on a Public Interest Litigation filed by the head of a TV news channel, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Akula Venkata Seshasai said magistrates should not conduct themselves mechanically while remanding an accused, instead, they should issue appropriate orders.

In the PIL, the petitioner complained that police were acting unilaterally while arresting media persons and those posting on social media. They also mentioned that the FIR was not uploaded within the stipulated time.

The AP High Court also warned of stern action against the magistrate if the remand orders were found to be defective. Departmental action will be initiated against the magistrate concerned, the bench said.

In its verdict, the High Court made it clear that magistrates have to follow the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the Arnesh Kumar case. (With inputs from TNIE)

