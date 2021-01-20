Record Hundi Collections In Srisailam Temple

The hundi at Srisailam temple has registered a steady rise in income. Overall income excluding gold, silver and other precious stones alone stood at Rs. 3.82 crore. Temple Executive Officer KS Rama Rao said that devotees have offered Rs. 3,82,23,900 in just 35 days. He also added that along with money, they also offered gold and silver to lord.

He further added that, 153.900 grams of gold, 4.7 kg of silver, 200 US dollars, 156 UAE dirhams, 15 euros and five Canadian dollars have been received. The hundi offerings were counted on Tuesday.

KS Rama Rao said that Panchamrithabhishekam for Kumaraswamy and Pradoshakala Pujafor Bayalu Veerabhadra have been performed. He also asserted that that special puja has been performed for the lord. In the evening, another puja was performed for Nandeeswar present in the Nandi mandal. Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam has earned Rs 1.41 crore through hundi offerings by the end of October 2020. Temple Executive Officer KS Rama Rao said devotees offered Rs 1,41,20,481 to the Lord.