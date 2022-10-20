Record Haul of Smuggled Gold in Andhra Pradesh:  Vijayawada Customs Commissionerate

Vijayawada: Launching a massive operation against the gold smuggling on Thursday, the Vijayawada Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) busted a racket involved in gold smuggling and confiscated over 13 kg of gold and over Rs 4 crore unaccounted cash.

About 20 teams comprising of nearly 100 Customs sleuths conducted searches on trains and buses at Kakinada, Nellore, Sullurpet, Eluru and Chilakaluripet and seized 13.189 kg gold and Rs 4.24 crore cash from different people.

“The Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Vijayawada, has busted a huge case of smuggled gold, coming into Andhra Pradesh, in a massive operation simultaneously conducted at multiple locations in the state,” Customs Commissioner K Engineer said in a release.

The Customs sleuths stopped a bus which was on its way to Sullurpet from Chennai and confiscated five kg gold and recovered Rs 4.24 crore cash from a passenger, which the officials suspect it to be the proceeds of smuggled gold.The Customs Commissioner said the value of the seized gold was estimated to be Rs 6.7 crore.

The Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) release said four people were arrested on the charges of smuggling gold and the economic offences court. Remanded them in judicial custody. This is the biggest ever haul of smuggled gold and cash by the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) team.

Also Read: Telangana: 'Grave' For BJP Chief JP Nadda in Munugode, Deets Inside