Real Investments, Real Jobs Hallmark Of YS Jagan Mark Governance

KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to lay the foundation stone for a unit of the Apache Intelligent SEZ, a well-known footwear manufacturer, in Pulivendula on Christmas Eve today.

The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to Pulivendula in Kadapa district on account of Christmas celebrations. Developing Kadapa district as an industrial zone is one of the priorities of the AP Government. As per reports Apache will be investing Rs. 70 crore in the leather industry, which will provide employment to around 2,000 local people.

YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy said that due to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's credibility, investments are pouring into the state. Now there is no need for the youth to go out for employment anymore. In his tweet about the Apache foundation stone to be laid on Thursday he wrote-. ''28 Acres - 70 Cr - 2,000 new jobs. AP CM YS Jagan to lay the foundation stone of Apache Footwear, today, at APIIC Industrial Park, Pulivendula. No fake MoUs, no melodrama. People of AP will be benefitted by real investments and real jobs.

The Apache Kadapa site will be built on 27.94 acres in the SEZ and is located behind Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) College of Engineering. Apache’s headquarters is at Inagaluru near Srikalahasti in Chittoor district.

As per reports, industrialists are also shifting focus towards Kopparthi in Kadapa district due to special subsidies and necessary resources given by the State Government. An Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC-2) has been set up under the aegis of the Central and State governments and efforts are in progress to attract Rs 25,000 crore worth investments. Two-and-a- half-lakh people will get jobs if the operation is implemented properly.

