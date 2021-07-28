Ready Medical Infrastructure For Possible Third Wave: AP CM YS Jagan

The Chief Minister directed the district collectors to be alert for possible third wave of COVID and said they should be ready with district wise action plan by end of August. He said to increase the infrastructure facilities, biomedical equipment and oxygen beds as per the requirement and added to complete pediatric care training to staff nurses.

The Chief Minister said first dose of vaccine was administered to 1.53 crore people of required seven core doses and added that vaccine was administered to 75.89 percent of people above 45 years of age and it needs to reach 90 percent and then vaccine should be administered to other priority sectors. He said priority should be given to teachers, pregnent women and students. He said to pay special attention to vaccination to teachers as the schools are being reopened.