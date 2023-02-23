GUNTUR: Veteran TDP leader from the Guntur region and former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Rayapati Sambasiva Rao stated that no one wanted former BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana in the party, except Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking to Sakshi media on Thursday, the TDP leader made these comments after Kanna Lakshminarayana who quit the BJP recently was reportedly joining the TDP along with his followers.

"Taking Kanna into the TDP is not acceptable to me and even the seniors are saying that it was embarrassing for the party prospects.I am quite unhappy with this move, the TDP senior leader said. Kanna Lakshminarayana, who worked in the Congress party for a long time, served as the state president of the BJP before Somu Veerraju and recently resigned from the Saffron party upset with the Party leadership.

Speaking further, Rayapati said that taking Kanna into the TDP was a senseless thing. Kanna had abused me and Chandrababu and called us dogs, pigs, and foxes both publicly and personally, he alleged. What is the point of taking such a person to the party, Chandrababu says that the party needs him looking at the current political situation, he said.

How many votes will Kanna get, he asked. "When I contested for the Guntur Lok Sabha seat, and he contested for the Pedakurapadu Assembly, I got a majority of four to five thousand votes. Everyone knows how many votes he got when he contested as an MP candidate from Narasapaopeta, " he scoffed.

He also criticised Chandrababu for taking such people into the party and that no one would be left in TDP if this continued, he stated. " I have no reason to meet Chandrababu and what has he done for people like us who have worked for the party all these years? I might consider if he gives a ticket given?", he lamented.

Chandrababu called and told me that they were taking Kanna into the party. He and TDP state president K Achchennaidu both called and told me that they would speak to me personally, until then no one should speak about Kanna Lakshminarayana. They have asked us not to give any statements. Someone called from the office saying that Kanna is joining the party. I told them I was not coming, Rayapati stated.

