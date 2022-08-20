Rayadurg MLA's Son-in-law Commits Suicide In Guntur

GUNTUR: Son-in-law of Government whip and Anantapur district’s Rayadrug YSRCP MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, was found dead on Friday night in his flat in Guntur district.

As per reports P. Manjunath Reddy (34) was found dead in his apartment building in Kunchanapalli at Tadepalli in the Guntur district. died under suspicious circumstances. P. Manjunath Reddy is married to Kapu Ramachandra Reddy’s daughter Sravanti who is a physician.

Tadepalli police rushed to the spot and have sent his body to a private hospital for preserving. A case has been registered and the police are investigating the cause of death.

Also Read: