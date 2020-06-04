AMARAVATI: Ration cards to all the new applicants in Andhra Pradesh will be issued on June 6, state civil supplies ex-officio secretary Kona Shashidhar announced on Thursday.

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken the decision to issue new ration cards to the beneficiaries through village and ward secretariats.

Speaking to media persons, he said all the beneficiaries can apply for ration cards at village secretariats. He also said that the ration cards will be issued within five days from the date of application after examining their eligibility.

He also added that the arrangements are being made to distribute rice bags to ration cardholders as part of door delivery of ration to the stakeholders. Each family will be provided with bags of 10,15 kg and the estimated cost of manufacturing the bag would be Rs 25, Kona Shashidar added.

It is also known that the state government distributed free ration amid the coronavirus lockdown and also provided financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to the poor.