NELLORE: An ancient and antique idol of Lord Ganesh was stolen from a sub-shrine in Sri Someswara Swamy temple in Somasila of Ananthasagaram mandal on Vinayaka Chaturthi.

The incident happened on August 22 when two unidentified men tooko it away when the priest was performing pooja at the temple's sanctum sanctorum, according to a daily.

The two-feet tall rare black stone Ganesh idol weighs over 100 kg.

The two went inside the temple in the guise of devotees and stole it.

When locals went for darshan at the Sri Someswara Swamy temple, they realised that the idol was missing. They had immediately informed the temple priests and called police.

Later, forensic experts collected fingerprints and other clues from the spot.

Based on a complaint filed by the temple priest, the Somasila police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Midathala Ramesh demanded that the accused be arrested as soon as possible, the daily reported.