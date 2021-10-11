Dr YSR, YS Jagan First Father-son Duo to Offer Pattu Vasthrams as CMs at Tirumala: A rare feat in the history of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam(TTD) is about to unfold once again atop the holy shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala, on Monday. Two members of the same family have been presented the opportunity to present the pattu vasthrams or the silk cloth offerings to the Lord in the official capacity as Chief Ministers of the State.

It may be recollected former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy had presented the silk offerings five times in the past. Now his son, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday will present the offerings to the Lord for the third time as the Chief Minister of the State. Late Dr YSR had presented the offerings while he was the CM of the erstwhile United AP and YS Jagan as the CM of Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation in 2014.

The tradition of presenting silk cloths on the occasion of Tirumala Brahmotsavams to the Srivaru started in the year 1953 when the TTD came under the purview of the state government. In the early days, they were presented by temple officials and later by the endowments ministers. When NT Rama Rao had become the Chief Minister he started the tradition of the State head presenting the pattu vasthram offerings to the Lord.

After his father, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the same to the Lord for the third time.

In another rare feat, the Additional EO of the Tirumala temple AV Dharma Reddy was on duty at TTD both the times when the father-son duo presented the silk offerings.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Tirupati Visit Itinerary