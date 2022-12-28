ANANTAPUR: In a case of high-handedness and belittling behavior, former minister and TDP leader Paritala Sunitha raised her hand at a woman over an issue. The incident which took place some time ago had come to light recently after the video of the TDP leader abusing the Dalit woman surfaced.

Apparently, Paritala Sunitha had gone to Maruru village in Raptadu Mandal in the district on Monday. Adilakshmi, a Dalit woman, and an Asha worker had questioned Kadirappa who was a close aide of Sunitha about a land issue. Adilakshmi was the daughter-in-law of Kadirappa’s own brother Narayana.Kadirappa, who was a follower of Paritala Sunita, had allegedly cheated them in the matter of certain lands due to them.

During the argument, Paritala Sunitha lost her cool after she saw Adilakshmi talking back to her aide. She not only threatened Adi Lakshmi but also raised her hand in a bid to hit the Dalit woman.

Adilakshmi reacted to Sunitha’s gesture and vehemently argued back much to the surprise of the onlookers. Adilakshmi cursed the TDP leader saying that if she interacts with cheaters like him the party would be destroyed.

