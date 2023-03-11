Ramzan 2023: Andhra Govt Permits Muslim Staff to Logout Early During Holy Month

The Andhra Pradesh government has allowed its Muslim employees including Village/Ward volunteers of Village/Ward Secretariats to leave early by an hour early during the fasting month of Ramzan 2023.

The state government in its circular said the “Government hereby permit all its employees who profess Islam including Teachers and Person hired on contract, outsourcing basis and also Village/Ward volunteers of Village/Ward Secretariats to leave their Offices/Schools early by an hour in the evening on all working days during the Holy month of Ramzan.”

The holy month of Ramzan is expected to commence on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, following the sighting of the moon over Mecca. Lasting for 30 days, Ramadan will end on Friday, April 21, 2023. On the first day of Shawaal month, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims.