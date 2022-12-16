AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy lashed out at the Yellow Media favorable to the Opposition Telugu Desam Party and media baron Ramoji Rao of Eenadu paper for spreading fake propaganda against the government.

Speaking at a media conference on Friday, the Minister said, "Ramoji Rao has no right to talk about moral values. Ramoji Rao's petition in the Supreme Court against the searches going on at the Margadarsi offices is ridiculous. Shouldn’t the Stamps Registration Department search the premises of Margadarsi? Is Raomoji ready for a CBI investigation over the financial irregularities in Margadarsi? Can you prove that there were no discrepancies in the transactions, “ he challenged.

" It seems that Ramoji is more eager to loot than Chandrababu Naidu. If Ramoji Rao thinks that what Eenadu writes is the truth, then he is living in a delusion. It is Ramoji’s innate desire to see Chandrababu becomes chief minister again," Kakani stated.

