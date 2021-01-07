South India's Largest Plastic Recycling Facility Launched In Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL) on Wednesday inaugurated one of south India's largest plastic recycling facility at JN Pharmacity, Paravada in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Spanning over three acres and a capacity to handle one MT/hour of plastics waste, the new facility hosts world-class infrastructure for recycling industrial and domestic plastic wastes, a release said here.

The inauguration was presided over by Pendurthi YSRCP MLA Annamreddy Adeep Raj, Dr.P.P.Lal Krishna-Managing Director, Ramky Pharma City and was hosted by Satish Cheeti-CEO, Ramky Reclamation & Recycling Limited.

Chief Executive Officer Satish Cheeti said it was estimated that annually the country generated 9.46 million tonnes of plastic waste out of which 40 per cent of plastic waste remains untreated.

"With the launch of this plastic recycling facility in Pharma city, we will be able to pre-process and up-cycle industrial plastic waste as well as domestic post-consumer plastic waste into high-quality recycled plastic granules that can be used for manufacturing plastic products and packaging," he said.

YSRCP MLA Adeep Raj said, “I feel very happy that with this facility being operational, it will encourage local employment as well as address the important issue of plastic recycling. The improper dumping and untreated plastic waste is a huge concern for the environment specifically in these testing times of a global pandemic where such unprocessed waste can prove hazardous for the people. I hope more cities across the country implement such establishments to address the long-standing issue of plastic recycling, ”he stated.

This facility also houses blown-film bag making and bag printing machinery to produce high quality multi-purpose plastic bags such as grocery bags, biomedical bags, garbage bags, etc. which are above 51 microns and comply with SPCB/CPCB norms and are manufactured in accordance with the IS 14534:1998 standard guidelines for recycled plastic products.