Ramatheertham: What Has Ashok Gajapathi Done For Temple Development In All These Years?

VIZIANAGARAM: Reiterating that the State government is committed towards the development of Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram district, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas slammed TDP senior leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju who created ruckus ahead of the foundation ceremony of the temple.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the minister said that Ashok Gajapathi Raju created chaos by forcibly removing the plaque which had the names of the Minister and Government officials engraved on it as per the protocol. He said that the latter wanted to make a donation under a clause to use it for idols, so the officials refused it as the idols are being offered by TTD free of cost.

The minister stated that the TDP leader intentionally went on rampage although he was formally invited by the temple EO and other officials to the foundation stone laying ceremony. He said that action would be taken against Ashok Gajapati Raju for the chaos he created. He mentioned that the temple was deeply neglected during the previous government and questioned Ashok about what he had done for the development of Ramatheertham all these years being a Chairman.

Mansas Trust plundered the government lands and neglected the development of the temples, which is why the State government had sanctioned Rs 3 crore for Ramatheertham temple, he said, adding that the government installed new idols and also sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the development works.

Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana dared Ashok Gajapati Raju to answer why the government had to sanction Rs 3 crore when the Ramateertham temple development was a matter for the Mansas‌ Trust and why he didn’t spend from Mansas‌ Trust on temple development. "Isn't he responsible for the development of the temple as the temple chairman," he questioned. He said that such a rampage has never happened in Vizianagaram district in years, not even when YSRCP leaders were in opposition.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had intended to develop Kodanda Ramalaya in Ramatheertham as the second Bhadradri temple and the government has sanctioned the funds. The government has taken steps to preserve the culture and traditions but people like Ashok are obstructing good deeds.

