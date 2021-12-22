VIZIANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas responded to the ruckus created by the Ramatheertham temple trustee Ashok Gajapathi Raju in the Neelachalam atop the Bodikonda hillock on Wednesday.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju should act in a dignified manner and carry himself with decorum if he claims to be the hereditary trustee of the temple, he said. As a temple trustee the act of trying to stall the development of the temple is truly unbecoming of him and heinous, Vellampally fired. Has he ever developed the temple when he was the ‘dharma kartha’, he asked further.

'' If the state government has taken up the responsibility of building the stone temple, Ashok Gajapathi Raju is calling it a circus company. We will certainly take action,'' the Minister fired. The TDP leader is trying to portray that something outwards had happened, even though nothing had, he added.

After seeing that the temple had not been developed for years and with him now obstructing the construction of the temple, is leading to doubt if ‘they’ might have played a role in vandalizing the idol of Lord Rama, Vellampalli alleged.

