VIZIANAGARAM: A case has been registered against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju for creating a ruckus at Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram district. The case was registered at the Nellimarla police station following a complaint filed by temple executive officer Prasad Rao. A complaint was lodged against Ashok Gajapathi Raju for allegedly using criminal force preventing a public servant from discharging his duty, damaging public property, and creating a nuisance, during the laying of the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Ramalayam at Ramateertham atop the Bodikonda Hill. A case has been registered against Ashok Gajapathi Raju under Sections 427 and 353 of the IPC in this regard.

The TDP politburo member, who is a hereditary trustee of the temple and his supporters had tried to forcibly remove the plaque installed to lay the foundation stone. Ashok Gajapathi Raju had also entered into an argument with the officials present there.

Reiterating that the State government is committed to the development of Ramatheertham temple, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas slammed the TDP senior leader who created row ahead of the foundation ceremony of the temple.

