HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Sri Ramanuja Millennium celebrations at Muchintal in Shamshabad in the city outskirts on Monday. The AP Chief Minister who reached the venue at 4 pm participated in the Lakshmi Narayana Sahasra Maha Yagna daily Purnahuti event and other programmes. He also visited the Statue of Equality.

Addressing the gathering after visiting the Statue of Equality, the Chief Minister said that the Statue would be a reminder for future generations that 1,000 years ago, there was a saint who preached and promoted equality of all sections in society. Sri Ramanuja fought against inequality 1,000 years ago with a strong belief, and his teachings were still relevant to society, he said.

YS Jagan also congratulated My Home Group of companies Chairman Jupally Rameshwar Rao for supporting the project and organizing the millennium celebrations. He also appreciated the efforts of Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy in setting up the towering Statue of Sri Ramanuja, who stood for certain principles, and where his teachings were still relevant to society even after 1000 years, the Chief Minister said. I wish the organisers also the very best, he said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by the AP Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, the TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and his wife along with several dignitaries during his tour on the seventh day of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1,000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya.

AP CM YS Jagan About Greatness Of Ramanujacharya | Sahasrabdi Celebrations in Munchintal

