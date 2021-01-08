Ramana Dikshitulu's Request To AP CM YS Jagan, YV Subbareddy For Tirumala

TIRUMALA: With the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laying the foundation stone for restoration and nine temples in Vijayawada today, Honorary chief priest of Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala, Dr A V Ramana Deekshitulu, has requested the Andhra Pradesh Government for the restoration of the 1000-pillar mandap atop the Tirumala Hills on Friday.

Taking to Twitter the learned priest raised a request tagging the Chief Minister and the TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy he requested that the government also take up these issues.

“I pray Lord Venkateshwara to shower His blessings on Jagan for taking up reconstruction of temples. But I also request the Jagan government and the TTD to see that the thousand pillars mandap, which was demolished over a decade ago, be restored again” he Tweeted in Telugu.

He said the devotees would be extremely happy, if the thousand-pillars mandapam and Srivari Thiru Mandapam were also rebuilt with the same spirit of reconstruction of demolished temples.

The Veyi Kalla Mandapam at Tirumala was constructed in 1472 A.D by Saluva Malla Devaraya but was demolished in 2003 by the earlier TDP regime for a proposed Tourist Hub at Tirumala, disregarding the Hindu sentiments.