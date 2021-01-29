Ramana Dikshitulu Sensational Message To Modi On Twitter

AV Ramana Dikshitulu, honorary chief priest of Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala and Agama advisor to the TTD on Thursday took to his Twitter and tweeted that he has offered Rs. 50,000 for Bhavya Ram Mandir. He is staying active on Twitter and is reacting to the ongoing issues. Here is the tweet made by Ramana Dikshitulu.

@narendramodi Balaji 's blessings to you sir. Offered Rs50,000 from my humble savings for Bhavya Ram mandir for Maryada purushotham Ram.Naidu govt retired us hereditary priests illegally in May 2018. We were not taken back by TTD till today in spite of high court orders. Pl help — Ramana Dikshitulu (@DrDikshitulu) January 28, 2021

Ramana Dikshitulu also retweeted a tweet made by Subramanian Swamy. The tweet reads, "I am fed up getting false TDP and CBN financed stories on TTD Balaji temple. So I and my associate Satyapaul Sabharwal Adv will file a defamation case in Tirupati town magistrate’s court soon against a newspaper of CBN."

Rumours are doing the rounds that Ramana Deekshithulu is likely to join BJP. A few days ago, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, Ramana Deekshitulu shared a tweete that reads, "@narendramodi First time we met at Tirumala temple I said that you are now our PM we are sure of a Hindu kingdom. You said yes with Balaji’s blessings. Today is the major step. Jai Sri Ram. You are born with a great purpose. God bless you."