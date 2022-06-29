New Delhi: Observing that rebel party MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju is appearing on Sansad TV shows as a member of the YSR Congress Party, the party’s parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy has urged the Sansad TV to disallow the Member of Parliament on their shows “as a disqualification petition is pending against him,” and he “does not represent the views of the party”.

In his letter to the Sansad TV CEO, Vijayasai Reddy said he has noticed that Raghu Ram Krishnam Raju took part in their telecasts as a YSR Congress Party panel member. Since he has a disqualification petition pending against him with the Speaker of Lok Sabha under the anti-defection law, therefore “his views lack credibility and are biased,” the YSRCP parliamentary party leader observed.

Urging the Sansad TV CEO to prohibit him from appearing their shows as a YSR Congress Party member, Vijayasai Reddy added, “In the light of the same, I would request you that for the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament and thereafter for the entire tenure of the 17 Lok Sabha, you may kindly actively disallow Raghu Ram Krishnam Raju from participating in the telecasts of Sansad TV.”

It may be recalled here Raghu Ram Krishnam Raju was arrested by Andhra Pradesh CID in May last year and subsequently he got bail.

