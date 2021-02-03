Rama Krishna Pirakala Appointed As APNRTS Regional Coordinator For Canada

Telugu NRI Rama Krishna Pirakala has been appointed as APNRTS Regional Coordinator for Canada in recognition for his hard work in the region.

As Regional Coordinator for Canada Rama Krishna, who is based in Ontario will also promote the initiatives of GoAP and APNRTS and assist the Telugus with the services of APNRTS like the temple darshans, documents assistance, procedural guidance, travel assistance etc. and also liaise with the local Telugu Associations and Indian Embassies for NRT needs.

He will also promote AP IT&E and Industrial policy benefits as well as facilitate the processes for the NRIs who are interested to invest in AP’s economy and job creation or want to become a part of socio economic development of AP through APNRT Trust & Connect to Andhra for developing their villages/wards, adopting schools, etc.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT Society), a fully owned entity of the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India caters to the welfare, safety, service, development and association of settled as well as returning Telugu migrants from Andhra Pradesh spread across various countries.