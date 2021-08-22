Raksha Bandhan: Sharmila's Rakhi Wishes For CM Brother YS Jagan

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila wished her brother Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She took to her Twitter and shared a tweet in which she extended her wishes to all the brothers who have stood by her side in every step of her life. Here is the tweet made by YS Sharmila.

YSRTP was launched on the birth anniversary of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Raksha Bandhan's wishes to all the citizens of the Telugu states. YS Jagan's government has come up with various schemes for the development of women and always strives hard for the empowerment of women. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.