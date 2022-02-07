Rajya Sabha YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy on AP SCS and Reduction of Borrowing Limit

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasaid Reddy delivered the motion of thanks on the President's Address made by President Ram Nath Kovind delivered to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on January 31, 2022.

Addressing the House the YSRCP MP thanked the President for talking about the issues of the State of Andhra Pradesh including the Special Category Status and the reduction of the borrowing limit of the State which showed the step-motherly treatment of the Centre.

YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy's Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha Video

