NEW DELHI: Cutting across party lines members of Parliament bade farewell to outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday in the Rajya Sabha. Lauding his role as its chairman and recollecting how he inspired and allowed them to speak in their native languages Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several MPs heaped praises on M Venkaiah Naidu.

YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy while speaking on behalf of the YSRCP while bidding adieu to the outgoing Vice President of India,said that Venkaiah Naidu’s presence at the second highest constitutional office of India made all nine 9 crore Telugu people proud. He also wished him a long and healthy life ahead.

Vijayasai Reddy said that as he also hailed from Nellore , he was inspired by Venkaiah Naidu's speeches and not just people from Nellore , the entire nation was inspired by his political journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, M. Venkaiah Naidu’s leadership, ability and discipline have led the Upper House to attain new heights. Modi said, the Upper House productivity has increased 70 percent during his tenure and 177 bills were either passed or discussed in the House during Naidu's tenure. He said, Mr. Naidu’s responsibility to lead the Rajya Sabha might be ending now but the nation, as well as workers of public life, will continue to receive the benefits of his experiences.



He has made tremendous efforts to promote Indian languages in the Rajya Sabha and the legacy and yardsticks set up by him will always inspire the members. PM Modi also said that Venkaiah Naidu’s one-liners are also wit-liners and his command over languages has always been great.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected to be the next Vice President of India as he won the Vice-Presidential poll on Saturday. NDA candidate Dhankhar won the vice presidential election by more than 500 votes, while opposition candidate Margaret Alva bagged less than 200 votes.