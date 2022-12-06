NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha Member and YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader V Vijayasai Reddy' name was included in the panel of Vice-chairmen ahead of the upcoming Winter Parliamentary sessions. He along with seven others was enlisted as Vice Chairman for the Rajya Sabha.

Orders to this effect were issued on Monday reconstituting the panel, which were signed by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as per the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

PANEL OF VICE-CHAIRMEN

1. Shri Bhubaneswar Kalita , MP

2. Smt. Vandana Chavan , MP

3. Shri Sukhendu Sekhar Ray , MP

4. Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah , MP

5. Ms. Indu Bala Goswami , MP

6. Dr. Sasmit Patra , MP

7. Shri Tiruchi Siva , MP

8. Shri V. Vijayasai Reddy , MP

Taking to Twitter Vijayasai Reddy thanked the Vice President for including his name on the panel of Vice-chairmen. He congratulated all members and assured the fullest cooperation in the functioning of the house.

I wholeheartedly thank Hon’ble Vice President Shri @jdhankhar1 Ji for including me on the panel of Vice-chairmen. I congratulate all members and assure the fullest cooperation in the functioning of the house.@VPSecretariat pic.twitter.com/6i7cc9oLlV — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 5, 2022

V Vijayasai Reddy has earlier appointed as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Surface Transport, Civil Aviation, Shipping, Tourism, and Culture in the month of October.

The Winter Session of Parliament will start on December 7 and there will be a total of 17 working days. The winter session will go on till December 29, 2022.

Also Read: YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy Appointed as Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture