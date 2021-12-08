Rajya Sabha: YSRCP MP Urges Centre To Establish JPC on MSP For Crops

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V Vijayasai Reddy urged the centre to set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to discuss the issue of legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) of agricultural crops in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, YSRCP MP said the party welcomes the repeal of three farm laws but it has triggered a larger debate on a few issues including MSP.

"There is a need for a legal guarantee of MSP and I urge the Centre to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee to discuss with stakeholders concerned and elicit views on various issues of MSP," he said.

Vijaysai Reddy also said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been vocal on the MSP issue and in fact has announced support price for additional 24 crops in the state.

The Central government fixes MSP for 23 notified crops but the Andhra Pradesh government has announced MSP for additional 24 crops, taking the total to 47 crops, he said.

